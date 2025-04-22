Car crashes into tractor-trolley in UP's Sonbhadra, two killed

Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Two men were killed and another sustained serious injuries when their car collided with a stationary tractor-trolley loaded with grain in Pannuganj area of the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) of Pannuganj, Dinesh Prakash Pandey, the car heading from Pannuganj towards Robertsganj rammed into the tractor-trolley parked on the roadside near Tiyara village around 1 am.

"The deceased have been identified as driver, Deepak Kannaujia (35), a resident of Charkonwa village, and Dilip Singh (45) from Kaithi village," the SHO said.

Another car occupant, Pradeep (35), was seriously injured in the accident. "He was initially taken to the district hospital and later referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi due to his critical condition," Pandey added.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

The tractor driver has been arrested, and the vehicle has been seized by the police, the SHO said.