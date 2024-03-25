Car crushes two to death in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) An uncontrolled car crushed some people playing Holi in Mughalsarai area of Chandauli district on Monday, leaving two people dead and as many others seriously injured, police said.

Circle Officer Anirudh Kumar Singh told PTI that some people of Chaurhat village falling under the Mughalsarai police station area were playing Holi by gathering near Sahupuri turn when at around 11 am a speeding uncontrolled car passing by crushed them.

Two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured in the accident, he said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

The circle officer said that the names of the deceased were not immediately known.

Angry over this incident, the local villagers blocked the Padav-Ramnagar road and demanded compensation for the victims' family.

The officials soon reached the spot and gave an assurance after which the road was cleared, he added. PTI SLM SAB AS AS AS