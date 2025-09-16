Car damaged as two rods fall from Thane metro construction site; FIR registered

Thane, Sept 16 (PTI) Police registered a case against the contractor of the metro construction site in Thane for negligence after two rods fell on a moving car, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Ghodbunder Road on Sunday afternoon, leaving the portion of the car damaged. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Prima facie, the safety manager at the site had not taken any precautions to avoid such mishaps, a police official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the occupant of the car, an FIR was registered at Kapurbawdi police station under sections 125 ( acts of rashness or negligence that endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 324 (intentionally or knowingly causing wrongful loss or damage to public or private property) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the contractors' representative Pratik Mohite.

No arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK