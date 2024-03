Palghar, Mar 4 (PTI) A car was destroyed after it caught fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar on Monday evening, a police official said.

No one was injured in the incident as the driver managed to park the vehicle by the side of the road after noticing sparks, Assistant Inspector (Traffic) Suresh Salunke said.

"The blaze was put out in an hour but the car was gutted," he added. PTI COR BNM