Car driven by minor rams into religious procession in Jaipur, 4 injured

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) An SUV rammed into a religious procession, injuring four people here in Jaipur, and people angered by the incident vandalised the vehicle, police said on Friday.

The driver, a minor, was detained by police after the incident near Panchvati Circle at the Rajapark area where a Nagar Kirtan was being held by members of the Sikh community on Thursday night, they said.

According to police, the car had a MLA sticker pasted on the windshield, which is being verified. Six challans have been issued for overspeeding.

Policemen stationed there signalled the SUV coming at high speed to stop but the driver allegedly accelerated, ACP Lakshmi Suthar said.

Police said the driver allegedly did not stop the car even after hitting people. About 100 metres ahead, the crowd stopped the car. Four boys got down and started running, but people caught the driver. Three other youths present in the car managed to escape, police said.

A woman and a girl were among those injured in the incident.

Adarsh Nagar Police has registered a case in the matter and is investigating the case further.