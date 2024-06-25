Car driven by Uttarakhand official mows down three people in Tehri

New Tehri, Jun 25 (PTI) A woman and her two nieces -- aged seven and 10 -- were killed after they were run over by a speeding car, allegedly driven by Jakhnidhar's block development officer, in Tehri's Bourari area, police said on Tuesday.

Reena Negi (36) was taking a walk with with her two nieces -- Anvita Negi (seven) and Agrima Negi (10) -- on the Palika Karyalaya Road at around 7 pm on Monday when the speeding car of Jakhnidhar's BDO DP Chamoli knocked them down, Tehri's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) JR Joshi said.

Chamoli, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, has been arrested, the ASP said.

Reena died on the spot, while the girls were declared dead upon arrival by the doctors at the district hospital, he said.

Two other people sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Amit Rai said.