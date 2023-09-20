Car driver fatally hits elderly woman in Mumbai, tries to play good Samaritan; arrested

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) The driver of a car has been arrested for fatally knocking down a 73-year-old woman in Mumbai last week, but trying to pass it on as an accident in which he had no fault and where he in fact helped the victim by taking her to a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place when the deceased, Pushpa Dhanaji Keni, was crossing a road at Sion in Central Mumbai for going to a temple, they said.

The accused, identified as Ismail Ansari, claimed the woman suddenly collapsed while crossing the road and fell in front of his SUV on September 10, an official said.

However, the driver's fault in the accident was established with the help of CCTV footage, he said.

After hitting Keni with his car, Ansari made a call from her mobile phone to her daughter, who works in the Central Railway as a head booking clerk, informing she fell on the road after experiencing dizziness and that he was taking her to Sion Hospital for treatment, the official.

The car driver also asked the woman's daughter to come to the hospital. The elderly woman's daughter visited the hospital, where she thanked Ansari for rendering timely help to her mother, said the official.

However, Keni died the next day during treatment and her last rites were also performed, he said.

While examining CCTV footage of the area on Saturday last, an officer of the Sion police station found Keni was actually hit by the speeding SUV driven by Ansari.

The officer showed the footage to the victim's son and also the car driver.

Her son lodged a complaint at the Sion police station and an FIR was registered against Ansari under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence) 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The car driver was subsequently arrested. PTI DC RSY