Car driver hits multiple vehicles in Noida commercial complex, held

Noida: A car driver allegedly collided with multiple vehicles in a commercial complex here and then threatened and misbehaved with two brothers who protested after their car was also hit in the incident, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at the Godavari complex in Sector 37 under the Sector 39 police station area on Monday evening.

The complainant, Ankur Raghav, told police that he and his brother were talking while standing next to their car when a man driving a white hatchback car collided with their car and several other parked vehicles, station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

When Raghav and his brother protested, the driver misbehaved with them and also threatened him, the station in-charge said.

Singh said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Nitish Gupta, a resident of Sector 41, under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigations are underway, he added.