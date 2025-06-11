Car driver nabbed for mowing down chef in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly running over a 23-year-old chef while he was walking his motorcycle after it broke down near Subhash Nagar Metro Station last month, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.40 am on May 16 in the west Delhi area and the victim was identified as Vikas, a chef at an eatery in Janakpuri. He died at a hospital.

"He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 19," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer in a statement said.

The officer said there were no eyewitnesses to the incident, nor any clues about the speeding car.

A team analysed CCTV footage from the area and shortlisted vehicles that passed the intersection during the time of the incident and identified the driver as 37-year-old Manish Kumar, a resident of Naraina village.

Kumar was arrested and his car was impounded, the DCP said.

Vikas was a bachelor and lived in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar.