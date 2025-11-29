Car expedition to mark 290th anniversary of Mumbai's Naval Dockyard flagged off in Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 29 (PTI) Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Sudarshan Chakra Corps, on Saturday flagged off a car expedition at Dronachal Military complex here to commemorate the 290th anniversary of the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

This event forms a vital part of a grand naval expedition through Mumbai, Shimla, Kalpa and Kinnaur aimed at celebrating a remarkable legacy and strengthening the ties between India's Tri services and the public, a statement said.

"The flag-off ceremony at Bhopal's Army Cantonment area underscores the Navy's commitment to honouring its history while fostering inter-service collaboration and public engagement. The car expedition, is being organised in four legs for a period of 21 days, each leg consists of 40 participants (Naval Officers and Defence Civilians) embarked in 12 iconic vehicles, will traverse prominent locations, drawing attention to the Navy's pivotal role in safeguarding maritime security," it said.

The Indian Army's support reflects the unified spirit of India's armed forces in celebrating national pride and defence achievements, it added.

"This event not only commemorates the dockyard's centennial achievements but also showcases the Navy's vision for the future- marked by advanced technology, strategic innovation and dedicated service to the nation," the statement said.

"Established in 1735, originally known as Bombay Dockyard, has a rich heritage stretching back nearly three centuries. Between 1725 and 1821, more than 150 ships exceeding 100 tons were constructed here, including historically significant vessels like HMS Hindustan, HMS Asia and HMS Cornwallis, many of which later served in the Royal Navy," it added.

The dockyard's innovation includes Asia's first dry dock, the Bombay Dock, inaugurated in 1750, which remains operational alongside the Duncan Dock, once the largest dry docks outside Europe.

The dockyard's innovation includes Asia's first dry dock, the Bombay Dock, inaugurated in 1750, which remains operational alongside the Duncan Dock, once the largest dry docks outside Europe.

Over the centuries, the dockyard played a critical role in naval operations, including during the 1971 Indo-Pak war when it provided vital repairs and modifications that ensured India's maritime dominance. Its continued evolution embodies India's drive towards self-reliance and excellence in defence manufacturing, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the statement said.