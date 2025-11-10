Car explosion near Red Fort: Cong seeks thorough, speedy investigation

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Congress on Monday termed as "extremely distressing" the incident of car explosion near the Red Fort here and demanded a thorough and speedy investigation into it.

The party also said that the alleged security lapse exposes the Delhi government's "shocking complacency" and asked whether Delhi was a "secure capital" as claimed by the Home Ministry.

The party, however, said the country stands united in this difficult moment.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into the blast so that those responsible for this "lapse" are held accountable.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Extremely distressing to hear about the news of a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, Delhi. Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured." "The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast which has taken in a high security and often crowded place, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable," he added.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

"The entire country is united in this difficult moment. We urge the government to speedily investigate this incident and throw further light on what has transpired," he said in a post on X.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people, officials said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also termed the incident deeply distressing.

"In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government must ensure a thorough and speedy investigation into the incident," he said on X.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the news of the car explosion is extremely heartbreaking and concerning.

"The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is very painful. In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured," he said in his post in Hindi.

Congress leader and spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the blast incident was deeply disturbing and asked whether Delhi is a "secure capital" that the Union Home Ministry boasts of.

"Repeated security lapses in the heart of Delhi expose the government’s shocking complacency," Singhvi said on X.

"Delhi on high alert, but the ruling party continues with its blasts of arrogance and propaganda. Security collapses, accountability vanishes, and yet slogans roar louder than safety," the Congress leader added.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called the incident extremely heartbreaking.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured," she said in a post on X.

After the powerful explosion, the police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The explosion was so powerful that it shattered window panes of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association showed the magnitude of the blast. A body could be seen lying on a vehicle. Another video showed a body lying on the road.

Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK