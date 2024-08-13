Car falls into a canal in Bihar, all five occupants killed

Aurangabad, Aug 13 (PTI) Five persons, all of them residents of Patna, were on Tuesday killed in Aurangabad district of Bihar where their car fell into a canal, a police officer said.

According to Kumar Rishiraj, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Daudnagar, the accident took place in the morning close to Chaman Bigha village falling in Aurangabad district.

"Bodies of all five occupants have been exhumed. The owner of the vehicle has been traced with the help of the number plate. We have learnt that all the deceased were residents of Rajiv Nagar locality in the state capital", said Rishiraj.

"The deceased had gone to offer prayers at a shrine in the adjoining Rohtas district. While returning, the driver lost control of the car which crashed into the canal", added the SDPO. PTI CORR NAC RG