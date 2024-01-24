Car falls into barrage in UP, four killed

Bijnor (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Four persons were killed when a car fell into a barrage here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Harewali area, Circle officer, Archana Singh said.

The four identified as Khurshid (45), Fisal (25), Rashid (22), Maroof (19) and Sikander were returning from an exhibition to their village in Sherkot area when the incident took place.

While Sikander jumped from the car and survived, the four others drowned in the Ramganga barrage.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI CORR ABN ABN DV DV