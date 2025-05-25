Car falls into ditch in Uttarkashi, man killed

Uttarkashi, May 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died after his car fell into a deep ditch in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Nangan village in Barkot area at around 3 am when Santosh Ram, a resident of Syalab village, was going to Barkot in his Bolero car.

Ram's vehicle went out of control and fell into a 70 to 80 meter deep ditch, they said, adding that the man died on the spot.

On receiving the information, the police and the State Disaster Response Force team reached the spot and retrieved the body. PTI DPT NB