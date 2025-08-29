Car falls into drain in Faridabad, three men drown

Faridabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Three men drowned after their car fell into a drain here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10:40 pm on Thursday when the car driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the Gauchi drain.

After an hour-long rescue operation, the locals pulled out the three and rushed them to the Badshah Khan Hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pawan Maurya, Amit Jha and Gaurav Rawat, police said.