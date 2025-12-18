Nainital Accident News

Nainital: Three tourists from Uttar Pradesh were killed and two others injured when their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Niglat on the Bhowali–Almora National Highway, they said.

On receiving information, police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation.

According to police, three people died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries and were being rescued from the gorge.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited, police said.