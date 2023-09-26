Car falls into gorge in Poonch, cop among two dead

Poonch/Jammu, Sep 26 (PTI) Two persons, including a policeman, were killed and another was injured after a car skidded off the road and fell into a 100-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place at Zirat Plera area in the district when a car driven by constable Mohammad Sadiq fell into the gorge, they said. The constable and one Jamil Ahmed died in the accident, they added.

A third person, Naeem-ul-Sadiq, sustained injuries and has been shifted to a hospital. Police has registered a case in the matter, they said.