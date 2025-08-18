Car falls into gorge in Rajasthan's Sikar, 2 dead

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another was injured when their car fell into a 250-feet gorge in Sikar's Harsh area in the early hours on Monday, police said.

Two teams from Jeenmata and Sadar police station, and a civil defence team reached the spot and recovered the car and the victims with a crane, they said.

The car was carrying three people, of whom two died. Another woman who was injured was referred to Jaipur in a critical condition.

The car was passing through the Harsh mountain area when the driver lost control and the car fell into the gorge. Some locals immediately reached the spot and informed the police who then pulled out the car and the victims. PTI SDA SKY SKY