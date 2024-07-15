Car falls into river in Rajasthan, two dead

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Two men were killed after their car fell into a river in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Jalpaka in Kherwada when five friends were returning from a temple. The car hit a cow near a sharp turn and fell into the water.

While three persons managed to come out of the car, two others identified as Chirag Meghwal (24) and Tilkesh Meena (25) were trapped in the car and died.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem. PTI SDA DV DV