Car found abandoned on Delhi's Geeta Colony flyover, police suspect driver jumped into Yamuna

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) A car has been found abandoned on the Geeta Colony flyover in east Delhi, with police suspecting the driver jumped into the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received at the Kotwali police station at 11.15 pm on Wednesday regarding an abandoned car on the Geeta Colony flyover, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Meena said.

The vehicle was identified as belonging to Pawan Shah (46), a manager at Indraprastha Power Generation Co. Ltd. who has been reported missing, the DCP said, adding that one of the car's windows was found shattered by a brick.

Meena said investigations revealed that Shah left office in his car around 3 pm on Wednesday without informing his colleagues or family.

"Calls from both his family and colleagues went unanswered after 7.20 pm. His last known location was traced to the Geeta Colony flyover near his car," he said.

According to the DCP, a few eyewitnesses have reported seeing a person jump into the river. A team of divers has been deployed to search Yamuna, he said.

Probe is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly, the police said.