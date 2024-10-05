Car gets stuck on track at railway crossing in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A car got stuck on the track at a railway crossing here on Saturday and a passenger train had to be stopped, Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.

RPF Budhwal Inspector in-charge (SHO) Ajmer Singh said an accident was averted at the crossing gate number 286 located at Katra Shahbazpur between Colonelganj and Saryu railway stations on the Lucknow-Gonda railway section.

He said RPF and local railway officials immediately reached the spot and the car was removed from the track with the help of a crane, following which the rail traffic was restored. According to the RPF inspector, the car driver said he was in a hurry to attend the funeral of a family member. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK