Car goes up in flames near key Mumbai road; none injured, traffic disrupted

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) A car caught fire near the busy Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Mumbai on Tuesday night, a Fire Brigade official said.

No one was injured in the incident, but it briefly disrupted traffic movement on JVLR, a key road connecting western and eastern suburbs in Mumbai, he said.

Several videos showing the burning Ertiga car surfaced on social media soon after the incident which occurred at around 7.45 pm near Ramwadi junction.

A fire engine and a water tanker were sent to the spot to douse the flames, said the official.

The exact cause of the blaze was not immediately known. PTI ZA RSY