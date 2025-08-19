Car hits 3 children in Lucknow; father, son booked for attempt to murder after CCTV video surfaces

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a father-son duo after CCTV footage of a car ramming into three children in the Aashiyana area of the Uttar Pradesh capital went viral on social media, officials said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Hardiwar Pandey, alleged that despite repeated requests, the police lodged the FIR eight days after the incident.

Pandey, a retired health department employee, said the incident occurred around noon on August 10 when his five-and-a-half-year-old grandson Shovik was playing outside their house with other children.

A CCTV camera installed clearly showed that three children, including two with cycles, were standing in front of a house and a car, with two persons in it, hit them.

The video of the incident shows that one child went under the right wheel while another child was flung some distance away.

Pandey said Shovik was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state and remained in the ICU for three days. The family obtained the footage on August 13 and named their neighbours — Shivansh Verma and his father C L Verma — as accused in their complaint.

He alleged that the police did not support them under pressure and did not register their FIR for eight days after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Ashish Srivastava confirmed that an FIR was registered on August 18 under sections 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"A detailed probe is underway and strict action will be taken on the basis of evidence," Srivastava said. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS