Car hits express train at manned railway crossing in Bengal, none injured

Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) A car passed under a closing level crossing gate and dashed into a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal on Sunday night, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had less speed and the SUV was bereft of any passenger while the driver did not suffer any major injuries.

"The incident took place when the driver of the SUV disregarded the gateman's calls to stop as he was closing the level crossing gate and the car hit the side of the approaching train's engine around 8.40 pm during a bid to cross the tracks. This could have been a major accident," the Railway spokesperson said.

The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot but the Eastern Railway lodged an FIR against him and asked the state police to initiate a case against him.

As per preliminary reports, there is no news of any serious injury to the driver, who is absconding, the spokesperson said.

The express left Khardaha station around 9.02 pm.

The Eastern Railway appealed to everyone to obey safety protocols at level crossings.