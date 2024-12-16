Car hits pedestrians in northwest Delhi; minor driver held

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) A speeding car rammed into half a dozen of pedestrians injuring two of them on Monday in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, who was driving the car, has been apprehended and legal action initiated against him, he said.

According to a police officer, Rajesh Kumar Kamra, 55, and his seven-year-old grandson, Mannat, were admitted to the hospital where the child is stated to be critical.

The accident was caught in a 1.35 minutes CCTV clip which surfaced on social media.

It showed a white Hyundai Santro car ramming into people standing on a roadside. Rajesh was carrying Mannat in his lap when they were hit by the car.

A scooterist jumped into the air before falling on the ground.

People closeby brought the injured people to safety.

Another police officer said four more people received minor injuries and required the administration of first aid. Police also initiated action against the owner of the car.

The boy was caught by the people and handed over to the police, he said.

A case under section 281 (rash driving), 125A (causing hurt by act endangering life of personal safety) of BNS was registered, police said. PTI ALK ALK VN VN