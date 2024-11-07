Car in OBC leader Laxman Hake's convoy damaged during protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) A car in the convoy of OBC leader Laxman Hake was vandalized by a mob of protesters in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Bachoti village in Kandhar tehsil as there was a face-off between Maratha and OBC activists, said a Kandhar police station official.

Hake has been opposing the demand of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange that Marathas be given reservation under the OBC category.

The OBC leader was passing through Bachoti village after a campaigning rally for Chandrasen Patil who is contesting from Kandhar assembly seat, the official said.

Advertisment

"Around 50 persons from each side came face to face and did sloganeering. The rear glass of a car in Laxman Hake's convoy was broken. We are conducting probe," he told PTI. PTI AW KRK