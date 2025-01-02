Car in which Karad arrived for surrendering was part of Ajit Pawar's convoy, claims Beed MP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) NCP (SP) MP from Beed Bajrang Sonawane alleged on Thursday that the car in which Walmik Karad arrived for surrendering in an extortion case was earlier part of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy.

Karad, an aide of state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, surrendered at the Crime Investigation Department office in Pune on December 31, days after he was named in the extortion case related to Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder in Beed district. The car used by Karad had been spotted in the convoy of Ajit Pawar when he visited Massajog village, claimed Sonawane, talking to a Marathi news channel.

"The person (Karad) who surrendered made a video (before he turned up at the CID office) which went viral. Will the police department inquire where the video was shot? To whom this house belongs and who else was helping him?" asked the Lok Sabha member from Beed.

'The car he used to reach the CID office was also in Massajog when Ajit Pawar visited the village. It was in Pawar's convoy. The person who owned the car was also present at the protest march we took out in Beed (over Santosh Deshmukh's murder). Such persons should be added as accused," he said.

Police should also state who did Karad meet after the case was registered, Sonawane said, questioning the police's silence even two days after he was taken in custody.

Citing an application sent by Dhananjay Deshmukh, the slain sarpanch's brother, to the Beed Superintendent of Police, the MP said a person named Tandale met Karad in the presence of one inspector Darade "who said nothing." Action should be taken against this officer, he demanded. PTI AW KRK