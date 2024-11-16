Car jacker arrested after brief encounter in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 16 (PTI) The Gurugram police has arrested a member of an interstate hi-tech vehicle lifter gang following a brief encounter, officials said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Sonu, a resident of village Jakholi in district Kaithal, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday late night when a team of crime units was checking the vehicles in the Sector 9 area.

During the checking, the police signalled a Creta car to stop but the driver ran through the check post. Following this, the police chased the vehicle and the car driver opened fire at them and injured a policeman by hitting their car, a senior police officer said.

In retaliation, police fired two shots in the air and nabbed Sonu, he said.

"During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he is a member of the Hi-tech vehicle lifter gang. His gang is active in carrying out car theft incidents in Gurugram and Delhi. The Creta in which he was travelling was stolen by him from Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi last month and the weapons recovered from his possession were brought by his other accomplice," the officer said.

"Sonu further confessed that he along with his other associates had carried out 10 car thefts in Delhi and 14 in Gurugram", said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

He added that by using modern equipment, the gang members not only hacked the central locking of the car but also started the car by changing its software. They used a walkie-talkie instead of a mobile phone to contact each other.

The police recovered the Creta car, a country-made- pistol and two cartridges, an ECM, key making device, a programming device, a glass-breaking device, car keys, dongles, a jammer, a chipset, motherboard, among other things, the officer said.

Sonu has been taken into one-day police remand after being produced in a city court on Saturday. Efforts are being to arrest other members of the gang, the officer added. PTI COR HIG HIG