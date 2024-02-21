Car jam on Delhi-Gurugram border throw commuters in disarray

Gurugram, Feb 21 (PTI) Commuters taking the expressway witnessed huge traffic jams at Delhi-Gurugram border Wednesday morning due to barricading by the Delhi Police to stop farmers from marching to the national capital.

Advertisment

The Delhi Police became alert again in view of the farmers' protest in Manesar on Tuesday and their proposed march to Delhi.

Police checked the ID cards of the drivers and then only allowed them to go further. That, and closing of the service lanes near Rajokri, caused a glut of vehicles on the expressway.

The barricades were later removed by the Gurugram and Delhi Police and the normal run of the traffic restored. .

"The entire team of traffic police managed the traffic within time. After some time the traffic was smooth there," Traffic Inspector Satish Kumar said.

The Gurugram Traffic Police had earlier alerted travellers about the impending jam in a post on X. PTI COR VN VN