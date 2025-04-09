Car mows down 73-year-old woman inside BARC residential complex in Palghar

Palghar, Apr 9 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car inside the residential complex of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Tarapur in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Chayalata Vishwanath Arekar.

As she was leaving a hospital after accompanying her husband for a medical examination, a car allegedly driven by Dr A K Das, a doctor serving at the same hospital, went out of control and rammed into her at high speed, said a police official.

Arekar died on the spot.

A First Information Report was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections and Das was detained for questioning, the official said.

It will be probed whether it was a mechanical defect in the car or human negligence that caused the accident, he added. PTI COR KRK