Car mows down couple in Bihar's Saharsa; driver drags man's body for several kms

Saharsa (Bihar), Jun 5 (PTI) A 60-year-old man and his wife who were sitting by the roadside were killed after a car hit them in Bihar’s Saharsa district, police said on Thursday.

The driver of the car then allegedly dragged the man, who got trapped under the vehicle, for several kilometres before burying the body with the help of a friend.

The police arrested the friend, Sunil Kumar, while efforts are on to nab the driver identified as Keshav Kumar Singh, an officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Shyama Devi and her husband Bharat Ram (60).

“The incident took place around 4.30 am on Tuesday when the couple, sitting on the roadside, was hit by a speeding car on the Sonbarsa-Baidyanathpur main road near Chakla Chowk," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Saharsa-Sadar Alok Kumar told PTI.

Shyama Devi died on the spot and her body was recovered a few metres away from the accident site.

"Ram, however, was missing. When locals came to know about the accident, they started protesting and urged police to trace Ram’s body," he said.

A special investigation team was constituted and it started examining CCTV footage in nearby areas to get further information about the car and the body.

“Investigations further revealed that the car was registered in the name of Anoj Kumar Singh. His relative Keshav Kumar Singh was driving the car when it hit the couple,” the SDPO said.

Police engaged a dog squad and a technical team to assist the investigators.

“The car was located and it was seized. It came to be known that the car first stopped near Jivachhpur, where the driver separated the body from the vehicle. Police recovered some body parts and clothes from the spot," the officer said.

Later, the driver reached the house of Sunil Kumar who arranged sacks to conceal the body.

"The driver kept the body in a sack and buried it with the help of an excavator near a construction site near Jivachhpur. The body was recovered and sent for autopsy,” said the SDPO.

Sunil Kumar was arrested on Wednesday and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding driver, he added.