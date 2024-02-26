Car mows down milkman in Haryana's Ambala

Ambala, Feb 26 (PTI) A car mowed down a 50-year-old milkman, leaving him dead in Ambala Cantt, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Gurmej Singh was returning to his home on a motorcycle after selling milk, they said.

One of his relatives was on another motorcycle. They stopped near a shop to buy some items when a car hit him and dragged him around 100 meters, killing him on the spot, police said.

The car driver left his vehicle and fled from the spot, they said, adding that a case has been registered.