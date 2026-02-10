Car of BJP MLA’s wife vandalised by mob in Bangaon

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) A car with the wife of BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania on board was vandalised by a group of people at Bongaon in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, following a scuffle that left one person injured, police said.

Local TMC leaders and the MLA’s wife, who escaped unhurt, lodged complaints with the police against each other.

A senior police official said that, as per the complaint lodged by Moumita Kirtania, a group of people belonging to Trinamool Congress surrounded the vehicle, and a heated exchange of words ensued between them and the occupants of the car, which was passing Gopalnagar locality at a low speed.

The complainant further claimed that the assailants attempted to intimidate them using sticks and vandalised the vehicle. A police force soon rushed to the area and escorted the occupants of the car from the melee.

A local Trinamool Congress panchayat member said villagers had stopped the car, mistaking that Kirtania was inside, to ask the MLA about the alleged lack of development in the area.

However, as they were letting the vehicle leave on realising Kirtania was not inside the vehicle, a youth was suddenly hit by one of the occupants, and he suffered injuries to his hand, he claimed.

This infuriated the people present and some of them damaged the car, though none of those inside were assaulted, the panchayat member said.

The injured youth was taken to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital, he said.

"We are investigating the incident. The situation is peaceful and under control now. Both sides have lodged complaints against each other. We have taken all steps to ensure the safety of the MLA's family. A case of vandalism and attack has been lodged by the police," the official said.