Car of drunk ASI rams into vehicle on VIP duty, booked

Gurugram, Jan 1 (PTI) An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Gurugram Police was booked for allegedly driving a vehicle in an inebriated state and hitting a pilot vehicle on VIP duty on New Year's Eve, police said on Thursday.

The driver of the pilot vehicle was injured in the accident. An investigation revealed that the police officer was drunk. A case has been registered against the ASI at the New Colony police station, and his car has been seized, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector (SI) Ramesh Kumar, he, along with his team -- Head Constable Sanjay, Poonam, Constable Sombir, Sudhir, SPO Ajay Pal and Home Guard Raghuveer -- was on duty at the checkpoint near Inox Mall for security arrangements on the night of December 31.

Meanwhile, ASI Baljit Singh arrived in his personal car and took SPO Ajay Pal with him to a mall, he said.

Singh again picked up Head Constables Sanjay Kumar and Hansraj, who were on duty at the checkpoint, in his car, he said.

"After this, the ASI drove his car at high speed and made a sudden U-turn at Sector 4/7 Chowk, heading towards New Colony. He hit the pilot's Scorpio car, deployed on VIP duty coming from the railway station," the SI said in his complaint.

The number plates of the ASI's car were missing, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the ASI under relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicle Act at the New Colony Police Station, a senior police officer said.

The ASI's car has been seized, and a further probe is underway, he said. PTI COR SHS