Car overturns after colliding with stray cattle in UP's Amethi; woman killed

Amethi (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A woman was killed while her husband and son suffered serious injuries after their car overturned upon colliding with a stray cattle near Thauri village on the Raebareli-Jagdishpur road in Amethi district on Friday evening, police said.

According to the police, Shiv Nandan Singh (65), a resident of Rana Nagar in Raebareli, was travelling with his wife Usha Singh (59) and their son Sunil Kumar when their car hit the stray animal under the Bhale Sultan Shaheed Smarak police station limits.

The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, leaving all three occupants critically injured. They were rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur, where doctors declared Usha Singh dead.

Shiv Nandan Singh and Sunil Kumar, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to a hospital in Lucknow for further treatment.

Station House Officer Tanuja Pal said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway.