Car overturns in UP, two killed

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 19 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman and her three-year-old granddaughter were killed, while four other family members sustained injuries when their car overturned in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on the Panipat-Khatima highway near Mavi village on Sunday night, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), Kairana, Dharmendra Singh, the victims were returning to Panipat in Haryana from Haridwar when the vehicle lost control and rammed into a divider.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (70) and her granddaughter Wanika (3).

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.