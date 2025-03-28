2 killed, 5 injured as car overturns near UP's Khatauli bypass

Muzaffarnagar(UP): Two people were killed, while five others were injured when a car overturned near the Khatauli bypass on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, police said.

The victims were on way to Ghaziabad when the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Mohit Pal (25) and Kunal (24), who are said to be residents of Biharipura in Ghaziabad district, Station House Officer (SHO) Tej Singh. The injured were taken to a hospital, where one person is in a critical condition.