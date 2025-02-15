Car overturns on Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg; four students escape with minor injuries

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A car overturned on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's southwest on Friday, an official said.

Four students of Vasant Kunj area escaped with minor injuries.

Piyush, son of Mukesh Kumar, along with his friends Perveet, Himanshu and Krishna was travelling from Munirka to Masoodpur when their car lost balance while avoiding a passerby, police said.

The vehicle collided with a divider and toppled, they said.

The passersby quickly rescued the students and took them to a nearby hospital. They were discharged after receiving first aid.