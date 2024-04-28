Car overturns on highway in Thane; couple escapes unhurt

Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) A couple had a narrow escape when a car they were travelling in overturned on the Eastern Express Highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place at 10.25 pm on Saturday when the couple was returning home in Thane.

The car driver lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle hit the road divider and overturned, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The 57-year-old man and his wife aged 50 managed to come out of the vehicle which was severely damaged.

They did not receive any injury, the official said.

After being alerted, local firemen, regional disaster management cell team and traffic police rushed to the spot.

The car was later towed away from the highway. PTI COR GK