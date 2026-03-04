Car parked on open ground gutted in fire, SUV damaged

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) A car was completely gutted, while a sports utility vehicle (SUV) parked next to it was partly damaged after they caught fire on an open ground on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 11 am on the Nepro Ground, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Disaster Management Cell.

"Two four-wheelers parked on the ground suddenly caught fire. The incident was reported by a local resident, following which personnel from the Disaster Management Cell rushed to the spot with a pickup vehicle, while fire brigade teams reached with a fire engine," he said.

"A car was completely gutted in the blaze, while an SUV was partially damaged," he said.

Although the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it might have been triggered by heat, according to him.

"The fire was completely extinguished with the help of fire brigade personnel, disaster management staff and local residents. The situation is under control and no one was injured," Tadvi added. PTI COR NP