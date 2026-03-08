Car ploughs into dancing revellers in Jaipur, a dozen injured

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) A speeding car rammed into a group of revellers dancing as part of a wedding function procession here, leaving around a dozen injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Damodarpura under the Bassi police station area on Saturday night.

The car driver was allegedly attempting to overtake a vehicle carrying the DJ setup behind the procession. His foot slipped from the brake and pressed the accelerator, causing the car to plough into the procession, police said.

Several women were among those injured. Bystanders rushed the injured to the sub-district hospital in Bassi in ambulances and private vehicles, they said.

While some of the injured were discharged after primary treatment, those who sustained serious injuries were referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, police said.