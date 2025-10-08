Car plunges into canal in UP's Sultanpur, one dead

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A speeding car plunged into the Sharda canal in the district, leaving one person dead and two others injured, police said on Wednesday.

One person is missing after the accident that took place on Tuesday night near Dakhingaon village, Baldirai police station in-charge Narad Muni Singh said.

"One occupant died on the spot while another was swept away in the canal," he said.

The deceased was identified as Mitrsen Yadav (38), a resident of Dakhingaon in Baldirai, police said. His body has been sent for postmortem.

The missing person has been identified as Pappu Yadav from Ayodhya. Divers and rescue teams have been deployed to locate him, police said.

Two others -- Santosh Yadav and Billu Yadav --  sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Soon after the accident, angry villagers blocked the Haliyapur-Koorebhar road near Jaggi Baba's Kuti, alleging administrative negligence in rescue operations. They claimed divers did not reach the site even hours after the incident.

Police officials later tried to pacify the protesters and restored traffic, which was disrupted due to the road blockade. PTI COR KIS DV DV