Car plunges into deep gorge in Himchal's Shimla, 3 dead

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) Three people were killed after their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Prikshit Bharti (28), Vinod Kumar (32) and Mukesh (32), they said.

According to police, the accident took place around 2:00 am on Sarahan-Pulbahal Link Road in Chopal. The driver lost control of the vehicle, it skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

All three passengers of the car died on the spot, police said. Some locals saw the bodies in the morning and informed the police.

A police team from Chopal reached the spot and took out the bodies from the gorge with the help of locals. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said. PTI COR HIG HIG