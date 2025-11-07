Car plunges into deep gorge in Shimla; 1 dead, 6 injured

Shimla, Nov 7 (PTI) A woman was killed and six others were injured after their car plunged into a deep gorge here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Khuna village in Shingla Gram Panchayat, police said.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a deep gorge. A female passenger died on the spot, while six others suffered injuries.

Locals informed the police, who rescued the injured and recovered the body. The injured were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, where they are undergoing treatment.

Further investigation is underway, police added.