Car plunges into gorge in Himachal's Kinnaur, 4 dead

Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Four people, including a woman and her son, were killed and another sustained serious injuries when their car plunged into a deep gorge in Kinnaur, police said on Saturday.

A rescue team, along with locals, rushed to the spot near Jani village, where they recovered the bodies and rescued the injured person, they said.

Police said they received information about the accident around 9.20 am.

Kinnaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar said that four out of five occupants died on the spot, while one person remains in critical condition.

Kirshna (42), her son Himesh Kumar (19), Sushma (47) and Inder Lal (30) died in the accident. Vidya Krishan (32) was taken to JSW Hospital in Tapri for treatment of her injuries. All of them were from Jani village in Kinnaur district.

Post-mortem report has been ordered and police have registered a case in the matter. PTI COR SMV SMV SKY SKY