Car plunges into gorge in J-K’s Doda, two dead

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many critically injured when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said on Sunday.

The car met with the accident at Jijote late Saturday night while it was on its way to Jodhpur village from Doda town, they added.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said police and local volunteers launched a rescue operation soon after the vehicle rolled down into the gorge.

Four persons were rescued in injured condition and taken to Doda Medical College Hospital where two of them – Ranjeet Kumar (40) and Sahil Kumar (18) -- were declared dead on arrival, he said.

Nitin Kumar and Surinder Kumar are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said. PTI COR TAS RPA