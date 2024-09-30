Car plunges into gorge in J-K’s Kishtwar, two dead

Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) Two women were killed and three people were injured when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The victims were identified as Mehru Nissa (25) and her relative Rehana, officials said.

The accident took place at Pathshala in the Bonjwa area of the hilly district, the officials said.

Tariq Hussain (28) along with his wife Nissa (25) and some guests were coming from Doda to visit his in-law's house in Kishtwar when the accident occurred, they said.

The rescuers immediately swung into action and evacuated the five injured to nearby sub-district hospital Thathri where Nissa and her relative Rehana were declared dead.

Hussain and Nissa were newly married. His cousin Muzaffar Hussain (28) and another relative Bareera Bano (18) were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Doda for specialized treatment, the officials said.