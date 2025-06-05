Car plunges into gorge in J-K’s Poonch, policeman killed

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) A policeman was killed when his car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge along the Mughal road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Constable Ruksar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Mendhar, was on way to Surankote from Kashmir when the accident took place at Dugriyan near Pir Ki Gali late Wednesday night, the officials said.

They said locals rescued the police personnel in an unconscious state from the scene of the accident and took him to sub-district hospital Surankote but he was declared brought dead by the doctors. PTI COR TAS TAS DV DV