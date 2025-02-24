Car purchase-resale racket busted, 7 held; high-end BMWs, Fortuners worth Rs 7.30 cr seized

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Seven persons were arrested for alleged involvement in a high-end car purchase and reselling racket and 16 vehicles, including 2-seater BMWs and Toyota Fortuners, worth Rs 7.30 crore have been seized, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The racket was underway for the last three years in several states, including Delhi, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the official added.

The arrested persons comprise alleged mastermind Danish Khan, who is a Unani doctor, Sainath Ganji, Ravindra Girkar, Manish Sharma, Sayyad Naved, Imran Khan and S Jain, four of whom have previous criminal records, he said.

"The accused got PAN cards of traders using their GST numbers. After updating the PAN cards, the accused got CIBIL scores, before making Aadhaar cards etc using forged documents. With the help of these, the accused used to take loans from financial institutions to buy cars. They would fraudulently sell these vehicles in several states," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Datta Nalawade.

"The gang also used to resell these cars by changing chassis and engine numbers of vehicles and creating new RC books. Our probe has found the gang is also involved in vehicle thefts," he said. PTI DC BNM