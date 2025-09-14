Car rally for naming Navi Mumbai international airport after D B Patil

Thane, Sept 14 (PTI) A massive car rally was organised from Bhiwandi in Thane district to Navi Mumbai on Sunday, demanding that the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after late farmer leader D. B. Patil.

Thousands of people joined the rally led by NCP (SP) leader and Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre.

The Agri-Koli community from Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai has been consistently demanding that the airport be named after D. B. Patil, who fought for the rights of farmers and project-affected people.

"The Maharashtra government has already sent a proposal to the Centre to name the airport after D. B. Patil, but the Central government has delayed the decision. This has created unrest among the Bahujan community. To draw the Centre's attention, this rally was organised," a release quoted Mhatre. He warned of intensifying protests if a "wrong decision" is made and threatened to obstruct the airport inauguration ceremony. PTI COR NSK